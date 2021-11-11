Rep. Madison Cawthorn eying western Mecklenburg, Gaston Counties in new congressional map

The new 13th district includes the western part of Mecklenburg County, and all of Gaston, Cleveland and Burke Counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Political scientists and enthusiasts are looking at a potentially competitive Republican primary in North Carolina's newly-redrawn 13th congressional district as both Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-11) and North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-111) are reportedly exploring a potential run.

The North Carolina General Assembly redrew the congressional map after the state received one more House seat, bringing the state's total to 14 congressional seats.

The new 13th district includes the western part of Mecklenburg County, and all of Gaston, Cleveland and Burke counties.

"It's packing Democratic-leaning voters in western Mecklenburg County in with lots of rural Republicans in the counties west of Charlotte," Eric Heberlig, a UNC Charlotte political science professor, said. "Many people look at the map and say, 'Oh. it was drawn to help House Speaker Tim Moore run in an open district.'"

The new congressional map shrank Rep. Alma Adams' district to only cover the city of Charlotte.

North Carolina's 2020-2030 congressional map is only a week old, but it's already facing legal challenges. The latest on the redistricting process, and how your congressman/woman could change at 6pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/suUvO14ywp — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) November 11, 2021

Rep. Dan Bishop's new district won't include as much of South Charlotte, which, Heberlig said, has leaned more politically to the left.

Groups have already filed lawsuits accusing the General Assembly of heavily gerrymandering the maps in favor of Republicans.

Michael Bitzer, a Catawba College political science professor, cited the last few years when courts found state Republican leaders gerrymandered districts in their favor.

"I'm not sure that they necessarily took the requirements from the court from 2019," Bitzer said. "They went and pushed the envelope to benefit them in terms of the partisan dynamics."

Heberlig added, "I like to joke that we have a permanent seat license at the U.S. Supreme Court for these types of cases."

If history is any indicator, Bitzer said the congressional map will likely be redrawn in the middle of the decade.

"For the average voter, they're not paying a whole lot of attention to these kinds of dynamics until it gets to election time, and then they said, 'You know, I voted for [this congressman] last time. Now, I'm not voting for him, what gives?'" Bitzer said. "That is, unfortunately, part of the circumstances and consequences of redistricting."