Everything we know about the RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC News has learned more information regarding the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Delegates will still meet in Charlotte where they are expected to formally renominate Trump and Pence for the republican nomination for the presidency.

The RNC's top doctor who helped create the plan to keep the coronavirus from spreading during the scaled-down event told Charlotte City Council members the convention is "still a high-risk event." However, he believes the virus can be kept at bay through a detailed health plan.

"This is a serious issue," said Dr. Jeffrey Runge, the RNC's senior health and medical advisor.

Roughly 400 attendees will make their way to RNC meetings during a pandemic that has shut down the country and forced North Carolina to remain in phase two of its reopening plans.

The protocol has already started. All attendees should have started a 14 day enhanced social distancing practice. Seven days before delegates and their guests attend, they must be tested for COVID-19 by an at-home test in which health officials have confidence in.

Once they arrive in the Queen City, the delegation will be tested again by Novant Health. If they ever test positive or show symptoms during their time in Charlotte, they will be isolated.

WHERE IS THE RNC HAPPENING?

Most of the technical convention business will take place in the original event location, but NBC News reported that there is a chance President Trump or Vice President Pence may travel to the Queen City to thank the smaller footprint of delegates in a private setting.

The rest of the unconventional convention will happen in and around Washington D.C., with plans for the president to be featured and incorporated in some way during each night of programming, NBC News reported

There will also be a focus one evening on honoring doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

WHERE WILL THE PRESIDENT ACCEPT HIS RENOMINATION?

NBC News said the president has confirmed the speech will come from the White House South Lawn, in a major break with tradition.

WHAT ARE THE THEMES FOR THE WEEK?

*All information comes from NBC News



Monday, August 24 = America as “a land of heroes”

Tuesday, August 25 = “land of promise”

Wednesday, August 26 = “land of opportunity”

Thursday, August 27 = “land of greatness” and President Trump’s plan to lead voters to “the great American comeback”

WILL THERE BE FIREWORKS?