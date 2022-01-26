Verdict expected in trial of former Rock Hill officer accused of assaulting man

Deliberation will begin Wednesday in the trial of former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno, who was fired and charged with assaulting Travis Price.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jurors are expected to reach a verdict Wednesday in the assault case of former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno, who was caught on video making a violent arrest last June.

Moreno was fired for his confrontation with Travis Price and later charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. The jury will begin deliberation Wednesday morning on whether Moreno committed his own crimes during the incident.

Prosecutors argued that Moreno broke the law when he arrested Price, who was just standing by officers getting some of his brother's belongings. This happened after drugs were found in Ricky Price's possession during a traffic stop. The original charge against Price, which stemmed from his arrest by Moreno, was dismissed last July, and the City of Rock Hill apologized to him despite a later statement in October that called Price "negligent."

On Monday, Travis Price testified that he had officers' permission to get those items when he was assaulted by Moreno. The incident led to unrest, protests and riots in Rock Hill. Price filed a lawsuit against the city in July.

Moreno and Kevin Brackett, the solicitor for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, argued over whether Price, who was unarmed, posed a threat to Moreno during the incident. Moreno also claimed that Brackett forced him to publicly apologize due to concerns of riots and the safety of his fellow officers.

“I de-escalated with my words and obviously with my empty hands," Moreno said in the courtroom on Tuesday, "That was just a choice I had. I didn’t decide to grab a weapon or anything like that.”

In closing, the defense and prosecution each made their final points to the jury as they prepare for deliberation.

"How hard would it be? How hard would it be to simply walk up and say, 'sir, you need to stand back?" Brackett said.

Moreno's defense argued that the prosecution was misrepresenting the situation the former office found himself in when the arrest took place.

"And to come in here and say that this was some calm scene, where everybody should've had a moment to take and deliberate, is disingenuous and it's not true," Paul Reeves, Moreno's defense attorney, said. "And it's to lead you to a false conclusion."

WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne and Indira Eskieva will be in the courtroom Friday as the jury deliberates. Once a verdict is reached, we'll have the latest updates on-air and online.

