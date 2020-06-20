WRAL confirms at least one person was arrested at the site as of early Friday evening.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Protesters in downtown Raleigh on Friday night tore down two statues on a Confederate monument at the State Capitol, Raleigh's NBC affiliate WRAL TV reported.

The monument has a statue on either side. Protesters used a strap to pull down one statue before quickly removing the second one. Both statues were dragged in the street and eventually tied to light fixtures and pulled up to mimic hangings.

Earlier Friday, protesters tried to pull down the same statues on the State Capitol grounds before police halted the effort, tackling at least one person. The protesters threw ropes around pieces of a large monument honoring Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War and were trying to pull them down when State Capitol Police and Raleigh police cut the ropes.

