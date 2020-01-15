RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people are reportedly trapped after a trench collapse near Raleigh, North Carolina.

The confined space rescue is happening in the Brier Creek neighborhood in northwest Raleigh.

NBC affiliate WRAL is flying over the rescue and providing live pictures.

The number of trapped workers, and the cause of the collapse, were not immediately known.

Wet conditions may have played a role in the collapse, officials told WRAL-TV.

The trench is located by TW Alexander Drive and Glenwood Avenue.

For more on this story, visit wral.com.