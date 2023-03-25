Crews battling eastern North Carolina wildfire

The Last Resort fire in Tyrrell County is at 0% containment, according to state officials.

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighting crews are working to douse a wildfire in eastern North Carolina currently burning on both federal and private lands.

The North Carolina Forest Service confirmed that as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County was at 0% containment, with the fire's size estimated at 4,500 acres. The Forest Service said it was working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to handle burnout operations, with 48 personnel on scene.

Significant smoke is expected due to the fire and planned burnout operations.

As of publication, no injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The NC Forest Service asks members of the public with drones not to fly them near the wildfire. Aerial drones can interfere with firefighting efforts and compromise the safety of pilots and aerial crews working.

The NC Forest Service's website shows the fire is burning in part of the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge along Tyrrell County's southwest corner, which borders Washington and Hyde counties.

