A look inside the New-Indy plant facing proposed EPA settlement for bad smell odors

WCNC Charlotte was given a guided tour of the New Indy Container Board facility in Catawba, SC Friday.

CATAWBA, S.C. — As the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to solicit public feedback on a proposed $1.1 million civil penalty for accused emissions of a foul odor from the New-Indy Container Board facility, WCNC Charlotte was invited inside the Catawba, South Carolina, industrial grounds.

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner, who has been chronically the yearlong complaints from residents in his continued reporting, was among a small group of reporters given a restricive, guided tour of the grounds Friday by company officials.

Photos and videos from that tour shared by Goldner provide a rare look inside the facility, which is not open to the public.

As Goldner will explain on WCNC Charlotte news Friday, he and other reporters were guided through the facility by plant officials. The locations visited on the grounds were decided by New Indy officials and reporters were not permitted to ask questions. WCNC Charlotte agreed to these conditions in order to provide at least some glimpse inside the restricted grounds.

After nine months of emails, calls, texts, and even trying to get Robert Kraft’s attention as his motorcade passed by, New-Indy Containerboard is finally allowing us into their paper mill, the one at the center of investigations and lawsuits. The story tonight on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/qnZiNmusF2 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 28, 2022

On Tuesday, the EPA hosted a public hearing to discuss their proposed civil settlement against New-Indy.

The EPA's medical experts kicked off the meeting Tuesday with information about toxic chemicals, odors, and their impacts on health -- stressing that not one chemical, toxicant, or social factor can be the sole reason for disease or health.

Residents living near the New-Indy paper mill were quick to dismiss those comments, though.

"To try and tell us that this is no health issue is just disrespectful," one person said. "This is not a nuisance smell. We are prisoners in our own homes."

Another person said the odor is so strong, it wakes up their wife, who is a cancer survivor, during her sleep.

But not everyone at the meeting felt strongly about the smell.

"I've been working at that mill for 21 years," one man said. "This smell has not really changed at all. Every paper mill in the whole world has this smell."

Even before arriving at New-Indy Friday, Goldner said he could again smell the facility as he and his crew drove towards the location.

The EPA is still taking public comment on the proposed settlement through Feb. 9. After that, the EPA and the Department of Justice will decide whether to continue with the agreement.

The EPA previously issued an emergency order on May 13, 2021, to the paper mill in an effort to "prevent imminent and substantial endangerment to surrounding communities."

The EPA also previously issued the Clean Air Act Section 303 Emergency Order to New-Indy, requiring New-Indy to install hydrogen sulfide monitors and prohibiting the company from emitting hydrogen sulfide above health-based levels from its operations.

In a statement previously issued to WCNC Charlotte, New-Indy Catawba's mill manager said, "New-Indy worked with the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve this matter and will comply fully with the agreement. The mill has cooperated with regulators throughout the process, implemented a long list of improvements, and is grateful for this positive and constructive outcome."