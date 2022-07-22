Lawsuit filed against New-Indy for CAA, EPA violations

According to a 60-day notice of intent, New-Indy violated the emission limits imposed by the EPA in an emergency order.

CATAWBA, S.C. — A group of community members has filed a citizen suit against New-Indy Containerboard paper mill for Clean Air Act violations.

According to a 60-day notice of intent sent to New-Indy, as well as the EPA and SCDHEC, the suit was filed for violations of an emission limit imposed by the CAA. The notice suggests New-Indy violated the emission limits imposed by the EPA in an emergency order.

In an order filed in June 2022, said it will require New-Indy to take specific actions by specific deadlines to resolve one dispute among all parties involved and that the plant must increase pollution control equipment to prevent further problems, according to the order.

It also said New-Indy must also improve its wastewater treatment system after DHEC officials found the company failed to maintain it in good condition due to a build-up of sludge. In addition to changes that must be made to the plant, New-Indy must also pay a civil penalty of $129,360 to DHEC.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts