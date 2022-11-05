DHEC fines New-Indy Containerboard $129,000 over 'rotten egg' smell

South Carolina officials are mandating New-Indy take specific actions to resolve one of four disputes between the paper mill and environmental leaders.

CATAWBA, S.C. — A new order from South Carolina environmental officials is solving one of four disputes between the New-Indy Containerboard paper mill, the state health department and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will require New-Indy to take specific actions by specific deadlines to resolve one dispute among all parties involved. The plant must increase pollution control equipment to prevent further problems, according to the order. Click here to view the full order.

New-Indy must also improve its wastewater treatment system after DHEC officials found the company failed to maintain it in good condition due to a build-up of sludge.

In addition to changes that must be made to the plant, New-Indy must also pay a civil penalty of $129,360 to DHEC.

People living near the Catawba-based paper mill have complained about foul smells for some time, going back to 2020. Citizens in York and Lancaster counties described the smell as "paper mill, rotten egg, chemical, sewage, etc." State investigators began digging into those complaints in March 2021.

