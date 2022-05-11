Ralph Norman: 'Sheer volume' of New-Indy public comments indicates how important eliminating smell is

Rep. Ralph Norman is calling on the EPA to expedite its review of more than 600 public comments about a permanent solution to the papermill's foul odor.

CATAWBA, S.C. — United States Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expedite its review of more than 600 public comments about a permanent solution to the odor coming from the New-Indy Containerboard papermill in Catawba.

In a blog post on his website, Norman wrote Tuesday that he sent a letter to the EPA requesting additional personnel to review hundreds of public comments about the proposed consent decree between New-Indy and the EPA.

The sheer volume of public comments should be a clear indication of how big of an issue this is for everyone in this region," Norman wrote. "However, that should not get in the way of an expeditious review."

In March, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) pushed the EPA to take strong action against the company, proposing a $1.1 million penalty. Residents in York County and surrounding communities have been complaining about the foul odor coming from the plant since early 2021.

The EPA issued the Clean Air Section 303 Emergency Order to New-Indy last May, requiring the company to install hydrogen sulfide monitors and prohibiting New-Indy from emitting hydrogen sulfide above health-based levels from its operations.

