Can different golf balls help your game?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The course is set, and players are coming out ready to play. We all know that with golf, you have to have the fit and the right clubs. But if you are an average golf player, does the type of golf ball you use really make a difference?

Step foot into a golf club, and you will find an array of golf balls ranging anywhere from $10 a dozen to $50 a dozen. As an average golfer, does it really make a difference to spend more green to get you farther on the green?

To get answers, we went to someone who really knows about the game of golf. For 66 years, Bobby Ellis has been perfecting his game. He's also been teaching others how to drive the ball a country mile at Dr. Charles Sifford Golf course since the 80s.

"Golf is about feel," Bobby said. You gotta feel to play."

Bobby tells WCNC Charlotte that when you hit a golf ball, it will feel different depending on the type. Golf.com shows the difference in types of balls, the top-tier golf balls are made to spin less off the tee, optimize distance on longer shots, and provide controls in shorter shots.

"The expensive balls will go a long way, and they will stop you want it to stop,"

Bobby said.

They also have high compression cores and multi-layer construction. So if you can hit the ball like Bobby, splurging on the more expensive ball can help your game. However, if you are still hacking at the ball, stick to the cheaper brand because it might end up in the woods, water, or sand.

As an average player, Bobby suggests finding a ball you feel comfortable with and sticking with it.

Like when you get your clubs, Bobby tells WCNC you can get with a teacher and test to see which ball fits best for you.

