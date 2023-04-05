No, there is no recall feature in North Carolina

Dr. Bitzer told us that any person can change their party affiliation at any time, and no laws are in place to stop them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina state representative Tricia Cotham announced Wednesday that she's switching parties. Cotham, who won the seat as a Democrat for Dist. 112 in 2022, made the announcement official on Wednesday.

A lot of people took to our social media pages, asking many different questions about this switch.

Catawba College Political Professor Dr. Michael Bitzer

Meredith College Political Science Professor David Mclennan

Is there a recall feature in North Carolina if someone switches parties?

No, there is no recall ability here in North Carolina so even if the voters are mad, there is no formal mechanism for removing someone from office before the end of their term.

Dr. Bitzer told us that any person can change their party affiliation at any time, and no laws are in place to stop them.

You are not locked into a party affiliation for the rest of your life. People change and we all revolve," Bitzer said. "If you do not feel at home and you have grave concerns you have recourses you have other options and you have the freedom to go through options."

Bitzer said people can make calls for her resignation, however, she would have to choose to resign.

Can people get their money back if they donated to her campaign?

Yes, people can get their money back, but only if the candidate is willing to give it back.

Unless the representative decides to return campaign contributions, those campaign contributions have gone from the candidate to the candidate's campaign so the money is basically already taken out and solidified to the campaign and to the candidate.

There is no law stating legislators have to give money back because a person changed their mind.