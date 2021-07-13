VERIFY: How does Charlotte match up to other cities when it comes to the best place for first-time homebuyers?

Charlotte is not the best city for first-time homebuyers. However, it does rank in the top 15 percent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know it's a hot market right now for real estate, as it has been for most of 2021. With interest rates low, many realtors have been seeing more and more first-time home buyers.

So how does Charlotte compare to other cities when it comes to attracting first-time homebuyers.

THE QUESTION

Is Charlotte the best city for first-time homebuyers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Charlotte is not the best city for first-time homebuyers. However, it does rank in the top 15%.

WHAT WE FOUND:

A Wallethub study looked at three categories affordability, real-estate market, and quality of life.

The Queen City was ranked 37th out of 300 cities and towns for first-time home buyers. When compared to other large cities, Charlotte came in at number six.

"The irony is if we were a little bit smaller, we would be in the top five or 10 and not 37," Hoffman said.

According to Hoffman, Charlotte's recent growth has put the city lower on the list because as more people move to the area, the more that boosts costs.

"It's a double-edged sword, on one hand, Charlotte is growing faster than most cities in the country, which is a blessing, but all that demand rises prices makes things less affordable than there is a higher cost of living," Hoffman said.

Hoffman told us if Charlotte were in similar size to Raleigh, it would be much higher on the list. Raleigh ranked number three on the list of large cities.

"We have a very diverse workforce which is one of the reasons why we are very attractive and why we are so high on the list for homebuyers but then at the same time, a lot of the country thinks of Charlotte as a small town as a small city," Hoffman said.

