VERIFY: Here's Union County Health Department's contact tracing plan for schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Union County Public Schools Board of Education is changing its COVID-19 policy, ending staff responsibilities regarding contact tracing and quarantine operations for any asymptomatic or non-positive students and staff.

That task is now up to the Union County Health Department. This decision led to a letter from North Carolina health officials encouraging the district to follow the state's guidance for schools with a threat of legal action if nothing is done.

THE QUESTION

Will parents still get notified if someone in their child's class gets COVID-19?

SOURCES

THE ANSWER

The Union County Department of Health said only close contacts will be notified. Sometimes that could mean an entire class, but not all the time.

WHAT WE FOUND

In a special meeting, the Union County board decided to end staff responsibilities regarding contact tracing in schools but will still address positive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as required by law.

The responsibility to do the actual contact tracing will now fall on the health department.

According to the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, districts are suggested to work with their local health departments to create a contact tracing plan.

The toolkit strongly recommends school leaders provide instruction for keeping students and staff out of school if they test positive or are in close contact with someone who tests positive share information about cases and close contact with the local health department. Communicate with students, staff, and families and collaborate with their local health department to take any additional recommended actions.

When asked if the district will let parents know if there is a positive case in their student's class, UCPS directed all questions to the health department.

The Union County Health Department sent WCNC Charlotte an email saying in part:

"Public health case investigators will contact confirmed positive individuals to obtain names and contact information of close contacts. All individuals who are deemed close contact by the case investigator will be contacted. Then a case investigator will talk to the individual about quarantine guidance if deemed appropriate."

