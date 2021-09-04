VERIFY: No diagnosis of CTE nor confirmation of drug use in Rock Hill shooting suspect

With his background as an athlete and injury history, many online have speculated Phillip Adams had CTE or was motivated by drugs. Here is what is confirmed.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office says former NFL player Phillip Adams is the shooter who took the lives of five people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Wednesday evening.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive, and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday afternoon that there is "no indication" Adams had a patient-doctor relationship with one of the victims, Dr. Robert Lesslie.

THE CLAIMS

Following revelations of Adams's football background and injury history, many online have speculated that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) or steroid or drug-use tied to past injury was somehow related to what happened.

THE VERDICT

Neither claims about CTE nor drug use can be verified at this time.

CTE CLAIMS

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CTE is a brain disease that can happen after repeated concussions and head trauma. The injuries can change how the brain works, causing changes in mood, behavior, memory, even movement.

While there is a record of two concussions during Adams's football career and Alonzo Adams, his father, told WCNC Charlotte he thought football had something to do with the horrific events, the CDC states that doctors have to diagnose CTE by checking a person's brain after they have died.

The York County coroner reports that an autopsy is still pending. So for now, it is not possible to verify the CTE claim.

DRUGS/STEROIDS CLAIMS

As for the drugs and steroids claims, the coroner also states that a toxicology report is still pending. When asked if Adams had been cut off from any medication (and if Adams and Lesslie had a patient-doctor relationship), Sheriff Tolson said, "Can't confirm it. No indication of it, but that's something we're certainly looking into."