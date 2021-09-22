Some parents in Union County are upset with how the school board has handled COVID-19 policies. They're now looking to make changes to the board.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a petition going around right now calling on Union County school board members to resign. But what happens if they don’t resign? Can they be removed from office?

THE QUESTION

Can you recall Union County school board members?

THE SOURCES

Scott Huffmon, a political science professor at Winthrop University

The National Conference of State Legislature

THE ANSWER

No, you can not recall Union County school board members.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only 19 states allow recalls of state officials. North Carolina is not on that list.

"The lack of recall elections has a lot to do with our political history," Huffmon said.

While North Carolina has no statewide recall laws, Huffmon said there are 20 municipalities in the state that do allow recalls.

There are also two school districts that allow recalls in North Carolina -- neither is Union County.

