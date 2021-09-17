NCDHHS, Union County schools have had 'productive conversations' over COVID-19 protocols

The Department of Health and Human Services said its attorneys and Union County school leaders are "hopeful" to avoid further legal action.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina health officials said their attorneys have had "productive conversations" with Union County school leaders, just hours before a state-issued deadline for the district to adopt COVID-19 protocols or face legal action from the state.

"Our attorneys have had productive conversations with attorneys for the Union County Board of Education, and we are hopeful that we can avoid further legal action," the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. "We are currently looking at what actions will be taking in Lincoln County."

Union County is one of just a few districts in North Carolina to not require masks for students or staff. On Sept. 13, the board voted 8-1 to relieve school staff members from contact tracing duties and eliminate quarantine operations for any asymptomatic or non-positive students and staff. Lincoln County's school board voted this week to make masks optional, joining Union County as the only districts in the Charlotte region to not mandate face coverings for students and staff.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for NC DHHS, sent a letter to the Union County school board, asking officials to rescind the motion and to follow the guidance offered by the state's COVID-19 toolkit for public schools. Cohen said UCPS had until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 to adopt the state's protocols or face possible legal action.

Cohen cited CDC data that showed the 7-day COVID-19 case average in Union County was more than five times above the CDC threshold for "high transmission." As of Sept. 13, 16.2% of COVID-19 tests were positive in Union County, well above the CDC's 5% goal.

From @ncdhhs on @UCPSNC situation:

"Our attorneys have had productive conversations with attorneys for the Union County Board of Education, and we are hopeful that we can avoid further legal action. We are currently looking at what actions will be taken in Lincoln County." @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) September 17, 2021

Melissa Merrell, chair for the Union County Board of Education, told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner the district has no plans to meet Friday.

Chloe Leshner will have a full report on Friday's developments on WCNC Charlotte News at 6 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts