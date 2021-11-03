Yes, Gov. Cooper has vetoed more bills than any other governor in North Carolina

According to the North Carolina veto history by the NC Legislative library, from 1997 to 2021, there have been 100 vetoes in North Carolina history.

The act would have limited his emergency powers by requiring that any state of emergency lasting longer than a week would have to have the support of the council of the state--- which is currently dominated by republicans.

In a statement, Governor Cooper said

"Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians."

Over the weekend even before this latest Veto State Senator Jim Perry tweeted this claim that says Governor Roy Cooper has used his veto powers 64 times and that the Veto itself has only been used 99 times in North Carolina History.

THE QUESTION:

Has Governor Cooper used his veto power more than any other governor in North Carolina?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Governor Cooper has indeed vetoed more bills than any other governor in North Carolina.

WHAT WE FOUND:

North Carolina allowed governors to veto bills, starting in 1997, giving governors the power to stop a bill from becoming law unless two-thirds of the house and senate voted to override the governor's veto.

"North Carolina was actually the last state to give the governor the veto power so this is a relatively new phenomenon," Bitzer said.

According to the North Carolina veto history by the NC Legislative library, from 1997 to 2021, there have been 100 vetoes in North Carolina history.

Governor Roy Cooper was elected to office as the governor in 2016. According to NC Legislative veto history, Governor Cooper has vetoed 65 bills since he's been in office.

Right now, Republicans hold the majority of seats in the North Carolina house and senate, and Bitzer tells us that is part of the reason for these vetoes.

"Governor Cooper has issued the most vetos primarily because he is a democratic governor and it's a republican legislature that often times has supermajority status, so they were very easy to override his Veto early on in his first term in his administration," Bitzer said.

Twenty-three of Governor Cooper's first 28 vetoes were overridden.

However, once republicans lost their supermajority in 2018—Governor Cooper's vetoes have held.