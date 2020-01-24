CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jahmir Young matched his season high with 24 points and Jordan Shepherd made a layup with 44 seconds left to give Charlotte the lead en route to a 70-68 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

With the win Charlotte improved to 5-2 in Conference USA, and 11-7 overall.

Shepherd finished with 13 points and Malik Martin added 12 for Charlotte, which has won six straight at home.

Cornelius Taylor had 16 points for the Owls.

Jailyn Ingram added 14 points and Richardson Maitre scored 13.

The 49ers will host Florida International, Saturday at 4 p.m., at Halton Arena.