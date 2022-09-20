ACC relocating headquarters to Charlotte

The 15-member board of directors announced the ACC will relocate its headquarters to Charlotte from Greensboro in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it will relocate its league headquarters from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charlotte, starting in 2023.

The decision to leave Greensboro for the Queen City was unanimous, according to the announcement from the ACC's Board of Directors, which represents all 15 member schools. The ACC said the move to Charlotte will "ensure that the conference is best positioned for the future and changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics."

Charlotte's location, growth and access to a large hub airport with effective access to all member schools made it a desirable location, according to a release from the ACC. The ACC's new league office will be in the heart of Uptown, across the street from Bank of America Stadium at Legacy Union's Bank of America Tower, the same building that is home to Honeywell.

“Today is a transformational day for the ACC and for our 15 world class institutions," commissioner Jim Phillips said. "We truly appreciate the state of North Carolina for its dedication to keeping the conference headquarters in the state, and the Charlotte leadership for their commitment and ongoing partnership."

Phillips acknowledged leaving Greensboro was difficult, as it's been the ACC's home for 70 years.

"The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC," he said.

The ACC and Charlotte have enjoyed a long partnership that's included the Queen City becoming the standard host site for the ACC football championship, as well as multiple ACC basketball tournaments and other championships. The ACC football championship is contracted to remain in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The ACC is also a contracted participant in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, played at Bank of America Stadium annually since 2002.

