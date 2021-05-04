Charlotte Knights kicking off their 2021 season today

The Charlotte Knights will play their season opener against the Gwinnett Stripers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday evening, weather permitting, baseball will return to the Queen City.

Tuesday is supposed to be the first time since the pandemic that the Charlotte Knights play in Uptown.

The Charlotte Knights will play their season opener against the Gwinnett Stripers.

The first pitch is set for 7:04 p.m and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the ballpark.

What to know before heading back to the ballpark

Here are some COVID-19 changes you need to know about when you come here to the ballpark.

Everything has pretty much gone digital.

All tickets will be on your phone

The game programs will be digital and not printed out on paper

All of the concessions will be cashless

When you are here the rules are the same as a restaurant. When you arrive or are walking around you need a mask, but when you are at your seat, you can take it off.