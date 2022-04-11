Boys & Girls Club team up with Charlotte Knights to offer baseball clinic

The Charlotte Knights announced a donation of equipment to launch Boys & Girls Clubs’ summer baseball league.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is kicking off its spring break camp with The Charlotte Knights.

The players announced a donation of equipment and supplies for a new summer baseball league along with stadium lights for the recently installed athletic field at the Boys & Girls Club.

The event took place Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



About The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs was founded locally in 1935. Today, there are seven clubs serving hundreds of members in Mecklenburg and Union counties. Programs include academics, recreation, the arts, character and leadership, and health and life skills. For more than 80 years, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte has provided a safe place for youth in the community during out-of-school time, creating a positive environment to help children excel in school and succeed in life. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte is a program of The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. For more information, visit www.bgccharlotte.org.

We're at the @bgccharlotte today making an exciting announcement! pic.twitter.com/T7ZNked3i1 — Tommy Viola (@Tommy_the_V) April 11, 2022

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

About the Charlotte Knights

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Single-game tickets for the 2022 season, as well as season memberships, are on sale now. For more information on tickets for all games, please visit the Charlotte Knights official website at www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Charlotte Knights by phone at 704-274-8282.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts