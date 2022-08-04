White Sox top prospects begins season in Kannapolis

SS Colson Montgomery was Chicago's first-round selection

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The last handful of seasons, the Charlotte Knights have been home to some of the best prospects in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Charlotte might have to wait a few more years, but right now the top prospects belong to Single-A Kannapolis.

The Cannon Ballers are home to four of the White Sox Top 30 prospects to begin the season.

That includes the left side of their infield, with shortstop Colson Montgomery and third baseman Wes Kath.

Montgomery was the organization's first-round selection in the 2021 draft, and Kath was taken in the second round.

"It's nice because you know you're not the only one going through it. There's a guy right next to me going through the same stuff. Being away from your family and friends, and we're really good friends now, too."

Montgomery is a 6-foot-4, lefthanded-hitting short stop, drafted out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He's the top prospect in the organization.

Love it at @Kcannonballers Atrium Health Ballpark — season opener tonight. The team has 4 of the #WhiteSox Top 30 prospects including No. 1, SS Colson Montgomery. Hear from him at 5:30 on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Y3RPNpEVP2 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 8, 2022

"I'm trying to stay consistent at the plate and defensively also," Montgomery said. "I'm a team player, that's how I've been bred ever since I was little. I'm aggressive in the box, and when it's a game situation, I can get the job done."

Kath, who is also Montgomery's roommate with Kannapolis, was also selected out of high school in Scottsdale, Ariz.

And the third baseman also hits lefthanded.

He is rated the sixth-best prospect for the White Sox.