Cam Newton takes 1st-team reps at practice

Cam Newton is in line to start for the Panthers against Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton was back under center at practice Tuesday as he prepares to make his first start with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Newton played in last week's game against Arizona, scoring two touchdowns, including one on his very first play. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said Newton would make the majority of first-team reps and would be first in line to start. If he's not ready, Rhule said P.J. Walker would be the starter for the second straight game.

During the part of the practice that was open to the media, Newton and Walker each took reps. Last week, Newton spent most of his first practice talking with quarterback coach Sean Ryan as he tried to pick up the team's language and offensive scheme.

"If he's ready to start, great. If he's not ready to do everything, obviously P.J. is available," Rhule said. "There's a lot to learn in a short amount of time."

The Panthers will play at home Sunday against Newton's old coach, Ron Rivera, and the Washington Football Team. Washington (3-6) finds itself still clinging to playoff hopes after defeating defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay last week. Carolina (5-5) currently holds the last playoff spot in the NFC after its dominant 34-10 victory over the Cardinals.

