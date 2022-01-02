Carolina riding 6-game skid, falls to New Orleans 18-10

News Orleans held Carolina scoreless in the second half. The Panthers are now 5-11 this season.

NEW ORLEANS — No upset was in the cards for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

New Orleans shutout the Panthers in the second half to beat the Panthers 18-10. The loss is Carolina's sixth straight and the team is now 5-11 this season.

Sam Darnold got the starting nod behind center for the Panthers. He finished 17-of-26 for 132 yards with an interception. The offense finished with 178 total yards in the game. Running back Chuba Hubbard had Carolina's lone touchdown of the game. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu also booted a field goal for the Panthers.

Taysom Hill passed for 222 yards and led the Saints in rushing with 45 yards. New Orleans’ defense did the rest, sacking Sam Darnold seven times. Cameron Jordan had 3 1/2 sacks. C.J. Gardner Johnson's interception in the final minute sealed the victory.

The Panthers will wrap up the season Sunday, Jan. 9, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to start at 1 p.m.

Following Sunday's game, Carolina also announced opponents for the 2022 season.

