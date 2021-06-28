Charlotte Checkers add Seattle Kraken as NHL affiliate

The Kraken and Florida Panthers have entered a joint agreement to place prospects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers will serve as AHL affiliate for two NHL teams in 2021-22.

The Checkers new NHL parent club, the Florida Panthers, entered in to a joint agreement with expansion team the Seattle Kraken, to place prospects in Charlotte for this coming season.

As part of the agreement, the Panthers will provide Charlotte's head coach, Geordie Kinnear.

The Kraken will have the opportunity to provide an assistant.

In partnership with the Florida Panthers, we’re excited to announce the Charlotte Checkers as our AHL affiliate, until we open our doors in Palm Desert.



Learn more → https://t.co/HnQtLlNbsa pic.twitter.com/KDx5FxPnNN — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 28, 2021

“We feel the partnership between ourselves, the Kraken and our primary affiliate, the Florida Panthers, will give the Checkers a strong pool of players for the upcoming season," Checkers owner and CEO Michael Kahn said.

The Checkers have not played since 2019 and are still the defending Calder Cup champions.

Their first two home games of the season are Oct. 22 and 23.