Charlotte collects 14 hits in 13-10 win over Maryland

49ers first NCAA Tournament victory in ten years

GREENVILLE, N.C. — David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored three times and Jack Dragum went 4-for-4 with a homer to help Charlotte to a 13-10 win over Maryland in the Greenville Regional.

The 49ers broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the fourth as the entire order got an at-bat tallying six hits.

McCabe homered in the sixth, and in the seventh, his solo homer to right field provided a four-run cushion following the Terrapins’ three-run seventh which reduced their deficit to 12-9.

Charlotte's appearance in the tournament marks the first for the program in ten years, and the victory is their 40th of the season.

"I was reminded again tonight of how relentless this group of players is," Coach Robert Woodard said. "And how much fun they are to be around. I'm just so proud of them."