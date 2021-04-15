Bank of America Stadium unveils Charlotte FC renovations

Upgrades include new locker rooms, premium seating and food & drink options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Thursday that construction has begun on renovations at Bank of America Stadium that will transform the club's home into one of the premier venues in Major League Soccer.

The $50 million project includes enhancements to the east gate of the stadium, an upgraded main concourse and supporters' bar inside the gate and soccer-specific locker rooms. The stadium will also build a new central player tunnel and premium club and field-level seating.

“David Tepper has invested millions in ensuring the Panthers have best-in-class facilities, and he’s doing exactly the same for Charlotte FC,” said Mark Hart, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Charlotte FC has contracted the global design firm Populus for the job. Populus' past design work includes Tottenham Hotspur's stadium, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and six FIFA World Cup venues.

The Lowe's east gate, the most widely used gate at the stadium, will be upgraded to allow more traffic and a 210-foot video board will be installed. The iconic panther statues outside the gate will remain but will be moved wider apart to accommodate the new construction.

Once fans enter the new gate, they'll be greeted by two brand-new taprooms and food stations in the renovated concourse. There will also be multiple touchless kiosks and retail stands for fans on their way into the stadium.

The new central player tunnel will be added to the north touchline. The tunnel will be surrounded by premium field-level seating.

“This is the best walkout in MLS,” said Hart. “We made a concerted effort to make this the best possible player walkout experience—for players and fans alike.”