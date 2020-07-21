x
Charlotte MLS team to reveal name, logo on Wednesday

Team will begin play in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Although Charlotte's MLS debut has been delayed one year due to COVID-19, the team will still reveal its name and logo on Wednesday.

The club was supposed to begin play in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now debut in 2022.

On its social media account, the franchise has been dropping hints, including a video released Tuesday that cut away from the Bank of America Stadium video board just before the logo was revealed.

The team also has given fans a list of five possible names.

  • Carolina Gliders FC
  • Charlotte Athletic FC
  • Charlotte Crown FC
  • Charlotte FC

Eliminated from the list of possible names were:

  • All Carolina FC
  • Charlotte Fortune FC
  • Charlotte Monarchs FC

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's bid for the franchise was accepted in December.

