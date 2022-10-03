Charlotte FC signs Polish winger

Kamil Jozwiak becomes the team's second Designated Player

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help is on the way for Charlotte FC's front line.

The team officially signed Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak on Thursday night, a source told WCNC Charlotte.

Jozwiak comes to Charlotte after a pair of seasons with English Championship side Derby County.

He also has experience on the Polish national team and picked up an assist in the UEFA European Championships in 2021, starting three matches.

Jozwiak joins Charlotte FC as its second Designated Player, meaning the club can pay him more than the maximum salary.

Teams are allowed a total of three DP's.

The other DP is Jozwiak's teammate on the Polish national team, striker Karol Swiderski.

Through its first two matches, Charlotte FC has yet to score a goal, losing both contests.

According to the source, Jozwiak will not play in Sunday's match at Atlanta United, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury as well as working through the visa process in his home country.