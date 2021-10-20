Hornets open regular season against Pacers: Are they a playoff team?

The Hornets tip off the 2021-22 season at Spectrum Center against the Indiana Pacers. Can LaMelo Ball live up to expectations after his sensational rookie year?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets open the regular season Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte.

The Hornets will be led by NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, who became the third player in Charlotte history to win the award. Wednesday's game will be a rematch from the NBA Play-In Tournament that saw the Pacers eliminate Charlotte from contention.

"To go face Indiana again after what happened last season, I think is great for our group," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "We'll see how far we've come. Win or lose, we'll take a lot from that game and move forward."

During a recent episode of Locked On NBA, hosts Nick Angstadt and Adam Mares discussed the Hornets' chances of making the playoffs this year. Mares believes things could be tough for Charlotte.

"I don't see it," Mares said. "The east is a little weaker but I don't think they have the upside, certainly not a proven upside. For me, their ceiling is a lot lower. Maybe the top of their ceiling is the No. 6 seed, but the floor is a lot lower than that."

Angstadt said the health of Gordon Heyward would be crucial for the Hornets. He missed 28 of 72 games last year, removing a veteran presence from Charlotte's lineup. Hayward is also coming out of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

And speaking of COVID-19 protocols, Spectrum Center has some new rules for fans attending Hornets games this year. Masks are required for everyone who is at least 5 years old, plus some sections require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination in accordance with NBA guidelines.

The affected areas for Hornets home games include all of the Hardwood Club, courtside and second-row courtside seats, as well as the first several rows of sections 103-107. Fans with tickets in these areas should download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test to enter the arena. Click here for more details.

In addition, the Hornets will offer on-site COVID-19 testing for kids under the age of 12 who aren't eligible to be vaccinated. This testing will be available by appointment on game days beginning three hours prior to tipoff.