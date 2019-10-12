CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte 49ers prepare for their first bowl game, the significance of the program’s growth isn’t lost on players or coaches.

Winning a program-record seven games this season, the team has changed the way people talk about the team, which had won no more than five games in past seasons.

“Without a doubt,” said first-year head coach Will Healy. “The talk around town. The talk on the radio, the talk on TV. People are excited about what’s going on here. And one of the things that was important to me when I took the job was that Charlotte football became relevant in Charlotte and I think right now it is.”

Senior tackle Cameron Clark says most years at this time he would hang up his 49ers gear, but now he wears it with pride as the team prepares for its first postseason game.

“You just hear it all over the place, even at church,” Clark said. “People come up to you. People you’ve never even spoken to you before come up to you wishing you the best. Telling us how they’ve been watching us this year. It’s been infectious. The brand is growing at a tremendous rate.”

With each of the team’s wins, including five straight to close the season, outsiders are seeing how much fun Healy and his players have. Including “Club LIT,” a postgame light show in the locker room complete with a DJ.

“They all just want to be Charlotte fans,” said sophomore QB Chris Reynolds, “and get involved.”

Charlotte will play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 20. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m., kick on ESPN.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlotte 49ers to play Buffalo in Bahamas Bowl

RELATED: LIST: 2019-2020 Bowl games | Where to watch your favorite team

RELATED: Belk Bowl 2019 match-up announced

RELATED: 49ers accept invitation to compete in Bahamas Bowl