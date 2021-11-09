Charlotte 49ers to face Gardner-Webb Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium

It all goes down on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tune into the game on ESPN 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Game 2 for the Charlotte 49ers as they go head-to-head against the Runnin' Bulldogs at Jerry Richardson Stadium Saturday, Sept. 11.

The duo of Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds and wide receiver Victor Tucker is one of the top combos in Conference USA.

Reynolds ranked among the league leaders in passing efficiency for the past two years while second-team all-C-USA pick Tucker, one of the league's most reliable receivers, averages over 67 yards per game in his career with 10 TDs over the last two seasons.

On the Gardner-Webb side, the team's offense topped the 400-yard mark against a Football Bowl Subdivision program for the first time ever in its 30-25 loss at Georgia Southern. The Runnin' Bulldogs struck for 415 yards for that game.

It all goes down on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tune into the game on ESPN 3.