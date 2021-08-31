49ers announce game day protocols ahead of season opener against Duke

The Blue Devils will visit UNC Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College football season is right around the corner for Charlotte 49ers.

The team will welcome Duke to Mecklenburg County on Friday, Sept. 3, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Tickets for the game range from $60 to $75. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Charlotte will face two Power 5 teams this year. Duke this week and Illinois with a road game on Nov. 2.

With the season just days away, UNC Charlotte officials have announced game day protocols for fan safety and to establish a fun atmosphere.

FACE COVERINGS

The university wants all spectators five years and older to wear masks at the home opener against the Blue Devils. Officials say fans can pull down their masks when actively eating or drinking. The university is asking patrons to "do their part to make sure the university can continue to have a safe, healthy and uninterrupted fall semester."

Masks are also required in all shuttle buses.

TAILGATING

Charlotte will allow tailgating on campus for Friday, but announced Lot 26 will be closed for the game. Students are still permitted to tailgate in smaller groups in other locations.

NEW NINER WALK ROUTE :

Fans are encouraged to attend the Niner Walk, which begins at 4:30 pm at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center across from the Orange CRI Deck.

The walk will move down Robert Snyder Road by Green CRI 2 and go down the stairwell between Duke and Grigg entering the stadium via Gate 3.

There may be delays entering campus at Hwy 29 during this time period.

The school says fans congregated in close proximity at Niner Walk should wear masks.

MOBILE TICKETING

Officials say fans must download their mobile ticket before arrival at the stadium and/or print their ticket at home prior to getting to the stadium.

It's that time of year! 🏈⛏ @CharlotteFTBL is set to begin their season vs. Duke on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:00PM!

CLEAR BAG

Only clear bags (Dimensions: 12"x6"x12") are allowed into Richardson Stadium, according to the university. Make appropriate plans to carry or secure your belongings prior to arrival at the stadium.

FIELD ACCESS

Field access is strictly prohibited for spectators, according to Conference USA policy. Any breaches could lead to fines against the 49ers by the conference. Fans that violate the policy could cited and/or arrested. Field access is granted to only those individuals who are properly credentialed.

"Every time I walk in the house he's watching us get blown out by Duke, & I'm like can you please stop watching this game." @Coach_heals 6-year-old son DVR'd last year's game vs. Duke & is always playing it at home. Motivation maybe?



More ⬇️@CharlotteFTBL | @Charlotte49ers pic.twitter.com/0MBXTzIShS — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) August 31, 2021

CODE OF CONDUCT

"See Something, Say Something"

The following information was provided by the university in a news released provided to WCNC Charlotte.

Fans should report unusual behavior, unattended items or suspicious activity to venue personnel.

Visibly impaired or intoxicated patrons will not be tolerated.

Interference with and/or throwing objects on the playing surface is prohibited.

Use of threatening, obscene, abusive or harassing (on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, actual or perceived gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information) language or gestures will not be tolerated.

Dangerous, threatening, obscene, abusive or harassing behavior, or behavior that otherwise violates reasonable social standards of conduct, will not be tolerated.

All students are expected to follow the principles of Noble Niner.

Fans must observe prohibited items lists, bag policies, and venue-specific policies.