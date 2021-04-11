Charlotte 49ers 1 win from bowl eligibility

The 49ers will take on Louisiana Tech Saturday, with a win making Charlotte bowl eligible for the second time in three seasons under coach Will Healy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers are just one win away from being bowl eligible for the second time in the football program's young history, as Will Healy's team meets Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The 49ers (5-4) defeated Rice in overtime last week on homecoming to snap a two-game losing streak in C-USA play. The 49ers are still in the hunt for the conference championship, as they still have to face division-leading Marshall next week. At 5-4, Charlotte is off to the best start in school history with five wins in nine games. This is the third time in the last four seasons Charlotte has won at least five games.

Saturday's matchup is the first meeting between the 49ers and Bulldogs. Head coach Will Healy is 5-0 against C-USA West teams since taking over in 2019. Charlotte is 10-4 in its last 14 C-USA games under Healy.

If the 49ers are going to pull off the big road win, look for their offense to light up the scoreboard. In all five of its wins, Charlotte has scored at least 30 points.

Chris Reynolds, a former walk-on who now holds multiple Charlotte records, ranks second in the league for touchdown passes (19) and is third in passing efficiency among C-USA quarterbacks.

