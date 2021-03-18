Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the best season of his young career, Curtis Samuel is leaving Carolina.
WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein confirmed Wednesday night that the wide receiver is signing a free-agent contract with Washington Football Team.
There, Samuel reunites with former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Samuel was a dual-threat player under first-year head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Ohio State product set career highs in receiving yards (851) and rushing yards (200).
He had three receiving touchdowns and two more on the ground.
In his Panthers career Samuel gained 2,565 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 touchdowns.