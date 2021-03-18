Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

Wide receiver had career year with Carolina in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the best season of his young career, Curtis Samuel is leaving Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein confirmed Wednesday night that the wide receiver is signing a free-agent contract with Washington Football Team.

Can confirm that Curtis Samuel is expected to sign with the Washington Football Team, per source.@wcnc | #NFL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 18, 2021

There, Samuel reunites with former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Samuel was a dual-threat player under first-year head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2020.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Ohio State product set career highs in receiving yards (851) and rushing yards (200).

He had three receiving touchdowns and two more on the ground.