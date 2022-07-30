Panthers hone in on defense

The Carolina Panthers' QB competition continues.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers' defense wants to make taking the ball away their trend in 2022.

They did a solid job of that at the team's "Back Together Saturday" practice in front of fans at Wofford College's Gibbs Stadium, coming up with two interceptions in team drills.

One of those came when safety Jeremy Chinn jumped on a corner route and snagged a ball thrown by Sam Darnold.

"It was nice to finally get my hands on one," Chinn said. "That's the goal [to get more turnovers]. We did that today. We're going in the right direction and continue to build off of it."

A few plays later, the defense hurried Baker Mayfield on a blitz.

The former Browns QB threw off his back foot and the ball was intercepted by defensive lineman Darryl Johnson Jr.

While the turnovers pointed to a promising Panthers defense, it also meant giveaways from the two quarterbacks battling for the starting spot.

"I'll have to go back and watch the tape to see if there will any major problems," coach Matt Rhule said. "We won't really know much about the quarterbacks and how they handle pressure until the pads go on."

Darnold and Mayfield split reps with the first team evenly through the first week of camp.

"I couldn't be more pleased with Baker, how much he's learned of what we've done," Rhule said. "But there's way more to put in."

Meanwhile, third-round draft pick Matt Corral drew applause from the crowd when he hit a standing net with a pair of accurate lob throws, showing off his quick release and accuracy.

Carolina will continue training camp on Monday with its first padded practice.

