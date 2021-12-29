Queen City preparing for Duke's Mayo Bowl

Both teams enter the game with 6-6 records and looking to close the season on a winning note.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of fans are descending on Uptown Charlotte as the Tar Heels prepare to take on the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

North Carolina QB's career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s college career has come full circle. The junior started his career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Now, a little more than two years later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close out his college career with a victory over those same Gamecocks at the same stadium on Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Both teams enter the game with 6-6 records and looking to close the season on a winning note.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.