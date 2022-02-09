Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

For the first time, two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will play in Duke Mayo Classic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry.

North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of HBCUs in North Carolina and North Carolina A&T, which is founded in Greensboro has the largest enrollment of any HBCU in the nation.

This year the schools will face off for the 100th time in their history when they take to the field of Bank of America Stadium in the annual Duke Mayo Classic Saturday night. The Classic is held in Charlotte every year as one of the first games of the College football season.

This is the first time in its history that the Classic will host the two marking the 100th anniversary of the Aggie-Eagle Classic. But as much as alumni and fans of the two HBCUs will flock to the area to root on their favorite team, there are several events held in conjunction with the game.

There will be several parties and gatherings during the weekend, some aimed at helping, would be, HBCU students get financial support for their dreams of attending college.

“More than going to parties and the game, of course, this is able helping students," Debra Gray, President of a group called Original Circle of Friends, said. “We make a significant financial contribution to students to help them achieve a higher education.”

The OCOF, has raised more than one and a half million dollars over the years for student scholarships and aid. Most of those years were during the Annual CIAA basketball tournament which was held in Charlotte.

“We are happy to be back in Charlotte for our Party with a purpose," Gray said. “My daughter once received a scholarship and she is an Eagle, we are a family of Eagles. Gray said. “But this Duke Mayo Classic is a chance for Eagles and Aggies to come together, in support of helping students achieve their dreams.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.