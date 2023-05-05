Fever can't keep Byrd's fighting spirit down at Wells Fargo Championship

25-year-old Marcus Byrd considered his illness this week just another obstacle to overcome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming off the course after Tuesday's practice round, Marcus Byrd came down with a 104-degree fever.

But that didn't stop him from competing the last few days. Because compared to what Byrd's been through, a fever is nothing.

"It's just another obstacle," Byrd said. "More adversity."

The 25-year-old lost his father three years ago and his mother was badly injured in an accident when he was nine.

So despite a nasty bug earlier this week, he was determined to play.

"A lot of people who support me want me to be out here," he said. "As much as I want to do it for myself I do it for the people who look up to me, the people who support me from close and from afar."

Byrd has found success in the non-profit Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA).

But unlike the top golfers on the PGA Tour, Byrd has a week-to-week and nomadic existence, often with little payoff.

He played here this week on a Wells Fargo special exemption, and earlier this year played Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational under the Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption, in honor of the Charlotte golfer who was the first Black player on the PGA Tour.

"Just to be able to represent and get the Charlie Sifford award this year and come back to his hometown and get this exemption and play at Quail Hollow -- it's really special," Byrd said. "Happy to show the kids back at home that somebody like me can do this. Special, special moment."

Thru 36 holes at @WellsFargoGolf a trio is tied at the top at -8



Tyrell Hatton, Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark.



Six players are at -7 including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 5, 2023

Still fighting remnants of his illness, Byrd posted a six-over, 77 on Thursday.

But he responded with an even-par, 71 on Friday, with a birdie on his first hole, and two of his final three.

Byrd finished 36 holes at +6 to miss the cut.