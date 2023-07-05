QC Happenings: 9 things to do in Charlotte May 5-7, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let the rain spoil your weekend. There are plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in the Queen City. Here's what's happening!
Thursday, May 4
SouthPark After 5
Remember 'Alive After 5?' Well, it's officially back as 'SouthPark After 5,' where you can see your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays. Up this week is Yacht Rock Revue at the Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Party. Find tickets here. Happening every Thursday until May 25. Find more information here.
Friday, May 5
Friday Nights @ Camp North End
Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.
Saturday, May 6
Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill
There are still good times to be had at the SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Have your pick of delicious strawberries, along with live music, rides for kids and fun for the whole family. Find more information here.
NC Pickleball Tournament
Witness the world's best pickleball players competing in the NC Pickleball Tournament. Happening all weekend at Life Time Charlotte, at 11220 Golf Links Drive, Charlotte. Find more information here.
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
Charlotte FC vs. New York City @ Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing the New York City Football Club at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the match start at $42 and can be purchased here.
Carolina BBQ Festival @ Camp North End
Come out to the 2nd annual Carolina BBQ Festival where you can have your pick at delicious BBQ from Charlotte and beyond. It will also feature live music, vendors, cocktails, beer and more. Find more information here.
Sunday, May 7
Kings Drive Art Walk
The Kings Drive Art Walk returns to the Queen City. Come out to see art from local artists, acoustic music as well as food and beverage options. Happening on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum
Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.