Preparations underway for 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte

The U.S. team will take on an International squad in late September at Quail Hollow Club.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Charlotte is usually a golf fan's paradise.

But this year, the Wells Fargo Championship is being played in Potomac, Maryland.

That's because the Presidents Cup, a biennial event pitting U.S. golfers vs. an International squad, is coming to Quail Hollow Club in September.

"It's really just a sense of what could be," Executive Director of the Presidents Cup Adam Sperling said. "You walk around. You get a glimpse of the build, the scale and the scope. You just feel a potential for a property to come to life."

Charlotte will become the first city in the southeastern United States to host the event, which is now just over four months away.

And half a million square feet of buildout are being constructed now.

"Final touches being put on throughout the property," Sperling said. "It's nice to have a countdown that feels like the beginning is getting closer."

There’s just something special about the energy at a Presidents Cup. pic.twitter.com/BJnrREexWj — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) May 5, 2022

U.S. captain Davis Love III and International captain Trevor Immelmann have visited, and they'll soon build out their rosters.

The American team will be comprised of the top six U.S. players based on FedEx Cup points through the 2022 BMW Championship (Aug. 16-21).

Right now the top six are as follows.

But big names like Dustin Johnson, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele are within reach.

There will also be six captain's selections.

The International squad will take the Top eight international golfers.

Right now that is:

The Cup is also reimagining Quail Hollow Club's famed Green Mile to better fit match-play drama.

The final three closing holes (No. 16, 17, 18) will play as No. 13, 14 and 15, where most matches finish.