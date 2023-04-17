Golfing the "Green Mile" ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship

WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni learned the hard way how hard the finishing stretch of holes at Quail Hollow Club is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club in May, which means PGA Tour golfers will return to The Green Mile.

“Year in and year out, the hardest finish on tour," Scott Davenport, the club's PGA Professional, said. "The hardest three-hole stretch. A very difficult stretch of holes.”

So – I took a swing at it. Like, my first swing of the year.

With Davenport agreeing to help quite the amateur navigate the daunting finish.

It starts with No. 16.

"And the reason it is so difficult is it’s 500 yards long," Davenport said. "A Par 4, which is a lot of golf hole for anybody. We’ve got a hazard and pilly area on the left side. We’ve got bunkers and trees on the right side. The Green Mile Club is on the right side. There’s no place to miss it. You’ve got to hit a good shot, or you’re going to have a difficult time.”

As you already know, I didn’t.

So let’s drop to where the pro’s tee shot might have gone.

“Unfortunately the difficulty has just started," Davenport said. "The green has got water on the left side, water in back. Bunker on the right side. You’ve got probably 170 yards into the pin. A little bit into the wind. Could be exciting for this next one.”

Again, second swing of the year. Let’s just get on the green.

"When we get to Saturday and Sunday you’ll see them put the pin back left so the water is more in play," Davenport said. "Maybe bring the bunker in play and go on the right side. Middle the green is never a bad deal on this hole. Take your chances with putting to be honest with you.”

"Sixteen’s pretty tough," Davenport said "But it just gets more and more difficult as you get to the finish.”

Great, on to No. 17.