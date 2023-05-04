Justin Thomas expected to join Wells Fargo Championship field

No. 10 ranked golfer in the world won Presidents Cup and PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An already loaded field for the Wells Fargo Championship is getting even stronger.

Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, is expected to be announced as the latest big-name commitment on Thursday.

Thomas was also part of the United States squad that won the 2022 Presidents Cup at the famed course as well.

Thomas gives the Wells Fargo Championship six of the world's top 10 golfers, and 11 of the top 25 committed so far.

No. 2: Rory McIlroy

No. 4: Patrick Cantlay

No. 5: Max Homa

No. 7: Xander Schauffele

No. 8: Will Zalatoris

No. 10: Justin Thomas

"The field is going to be loaded," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. "We have the best players in the world coming. It's going to be great for the city of Charlotte."

Players like Thomas, and three-time champion Rory McIlroy as well as two-time event winner Max Homa, have helped build a connection with the course and community.

"I think it's very impactful. The name recognition. Those players coming back on an annual basis. I think it's good for fans. They follow their specific favorite. And they'll all be here this year.

Tickets for the Wells Fargo Championship are still available.