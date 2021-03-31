x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

High School

'We have lost a legend': Longtime Charlotte Catholic football coach dies

Oddo led Charlotte Catholic to three state championships and built the Cougars into a perennial powerhouse during his tenure.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jim Oddo, the legendary coach who turned Charlotte Catholic football into a perennial power in North Carolina, died Wednesday morning, just days after being placed in hospice care. 

Oddo, the namesake of Charlotte Catholic's football stadium, led the Cougars to three state championships from 1973 until his retirement following the 2014 season. He finished his head coaching career with 14 consecutive winning seasons. 

"We have lost a legend with the passing of Jim Oddo," Mike King, head men's basketball coach at Charlotte Catholic, tweeted. "As a young coach I learned so much from just watching him and his passion for coaching young people. I never played for him but I always called him Coach."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

During his tenure, Oddo led Catholic to 358 victories and 30 playoff appearances. His teams made it to six state title games, with victories in 1977, 2004 and 2005. According to Charlotte Catholic, Oddo's 358 wins are a state record for a coach at a single school. 

RELATED: Myers Park QB commits to North Carolina

RELATED: Lake Norman football team manager with Down syndrome scores TD during senior night game