Garinger High will not field a varsity football team this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garinger High School coach Shon Galloway has confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni that Garinger will not field a varsity football team this year. The JV schedule will continue.
The move comes in response to more freshmen and sophomore participation than upperclassmen. Galloway said the school didn't feel comfortable playing underclassmen athletes as varsity football against other schools' varsity teams composed of upperclassmen.
Garinger is hoping to return to its normal varsity schedule next season.
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: WCNC sports team tries their own Olympic games
Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.