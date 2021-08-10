Garinger High will not field a varsity football team this season

The move comes in response to more freshmen and sophomore participation than upperclassmen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garinger High School coach Shon Galloway has confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni that Garinger will not field a varsity football team this year. The JV schedule will continue.

The move comes in response to more freshmen and sophomore participation than upperclassmen. Galloway said the school didn't feel comfortable playing underclassmen athletes as varsity football against other schools' varsity teams composed of upperclassmen.

Garinger is hoping to return to its normal varsity schedule next season.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: WCNC sports team tries their own Olympic games