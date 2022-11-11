Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 11, 2022

Who will move on after round two of the playoffs?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's still football season, and it's another Friday night in the Carolinas. That means it's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

We're now in the second week of playoffs in North Carolina, and we have two matchups to bring to you! Which teams will stay in the running under the Friday night lights? Check out these highlights from the WCNC Sports team!

Mallard Creek vs. Hough

The Hough Huskies were eager to bark up a win, but the Mallard Creek Mavericks were ready to stampede. But after the dust settled, Hough ended up the top dog.

FINAL SCORE

Mallard Creek - 6

Hough - 16

West Charlotte vs. Hibriten

The West Charlotte Lions were roaring again this week and went up against the Hibriten Panthers. In the end, the Lions proved to be the true big cats with a domineering win over Hibriten.

FINAL SCORE

West Charlotte - 56

Hibriten - 7

