Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022

Four high school football teams will enter the gridiron, but only two can claim wins!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!

Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!

This week, we've got a look at two sets of clashes. Check out below to see if your team won!

Mallard Creek vs. Ardrey Kell

The Mavericks of Mallard Creek took on Ardrey Kell's Knights this week in the first round of the 4A playoffs. In the end, Mallard Creek galloped off with a W over Ardrey Kell.

FINAL SCORE

Mallard Creek - 26

Ardrey Kell - 14

The Mavs got things started with a punt return touchdown by Benjamin Black to make it 6-0.

Then, a Jakhi Patton touchdown run made it a two-score game, 12-0.

Mallard Creek extended its lead when QB Caleb Knight tossed it high in the air to Black, who made sure to tap his feet inbounds for a touchdown.

A two-point conversion gave the Mavs a 20-0 lead.

Ardrey Kell tried to climb back in with a Josh LeClair to Brooks Stankavage scoring strike, but the Mavs win 26-14.

Mallard Creek will travel to Hough next week for the second round.

West Charlotte vs. Cramer

West Charlotte and Cramer clashed on the turf tonight, but only one team can win. In the end, the West Charlotte Lions roared to a win over the Cramer Storm.

FINAL SCORE

West Charlotte - 40

Cramer - 13

It was all defense and special teams for West Charlotte in the first half.

Julian Carmichael used concentration on a tipped pass and picked it off, returning it the other way for a score to put the Lions on top early, 7-0.

West Charlotte had a pair of blocked punts in the first half, both by Kamron Roberts, and took a 14-0 lead off of the good field position.

Looking to extend that lead in the second quarter, though, the Lions were intercepted in the end zone on a great individual play by Cramer's Kamari Houze.

But from there, Carmichael snagged his second interception, and West Charlotte went on to win the game, 40-13.

The Lions will host Hibriten in the next round of the 3A playoffs.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts