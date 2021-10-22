x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 10

This week of high school football brings a new set of teams will go head-to-head for the win!
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, which means high school football is back on. WCNC Charlotte is covering two more epic games happening in Week 10 of Friday Night Frenzy. Who will take home the victory?

Myers Park vs. South Meck

It's a battle for the crown between the Myers Park Mustangs and the South Meck Sabres as each team defends a 6-2 record this season. See which teams will be victorious.

FINAL SCORE:

Myers Park:

South Meck: 

Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic

This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights will face off against the Olympic Trojans at home. The stakes are high, as both teams defend a 5-2. Who will come out on top?

FINAL SCORE:

Ardrey Kell:

Olympic: 

Need to catch up? Take a look at last week's Friday Night Frenzy!

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter     

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina PanthersCharlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Friday Night Frenzy Week 9: Hough vs. Mallard Creek