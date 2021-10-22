Friday Night Frenzy: Week 10

This week of high school football brings a new set of teams will go head-to-head for the win!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, which means high school football is back on. WCNC Charlotte is covering two more epic games happening in Week 10 of Friday Night Frenzy. Who will take home the victory?

Myers Park vs. South Meck

It's a battle for the crown between the Myers Park Mustangs and the South Meck Sabres as each team defends a 6-2 record this season. See which teams will be victorious.

FINAL SCORE:

Myers Park:

South Meck:

Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic

This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights will face off against the Olympic Trojans at home. The stakes are high, as both teams defend a 5-2. Who will come out on top?

FINAL SCORE:

Ardrey Kell:

Olympic:

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.