Hornets continue to focus on community efforts

Hornets launch Social Justic Platform, focusing on economic mobility, racial equity and voting

There’s no doubt when you think about the Hornets community involvement comes to mind and if the organization can find a way to make a meaningful impact they will, and it all starts at the top with team owner Michael Jordan.

“During the pandemic and the tough times, he's chosen not to layoff any of our employees, not to furlough any, not to cut anyone's salaries, to be totally committed to our organization. Even to pay our part-time staff for those games they were scheduled to work before the season ended last year and events, they were scheduled to work I think says and speaks volumes about who he is. He is committed to our organization, he's committed to our community. He loves giving back to Charlotte,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said.

Had a very insightful conversation with Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield today about the team's community initiatives and how team owner Michael Jordan sets the tone for giving back.



More at 11!@wcnc | @esteep | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/lrEvg0vvpY — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) January 20, 2021

This week the Hornets launched their Social Justice Platform to help with economic mobility, social equity and voting.

“It's authentic, it's real, it's heartfelt from all of us that are lucky enough or fortunate enough to be a part of the NBA, and we at the Hornets all feel like we have an obligation and duty to give back and make our community as good as it can be for all,” Whitfield said.

While the organization continues to put the community that supports it at the forefront, they are also excited about how their young team is coming together on the court

“Just to see, Coach Borrego, the great job that he and his staff have done in developing our young players, and Mitch Kupchak doing such a phenomenal job with the draft the last three years. It’s fun to watch our team on the court and I know our fans are excited and really looking forward to the time it will be safe to get back in the Spectrum Center and watch our games live,” Whitfield said.



The Hornets hornets recently launched their first-ever Innovation Summit to support minority-owned businesses, with the winner of the summit earning a $15,000 investment for their business from the Hornets Foundation. More detail here.